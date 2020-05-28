Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NYSE:INVH opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

