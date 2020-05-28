Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Buy

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

