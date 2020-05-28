Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Buy

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

