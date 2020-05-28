Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Horizon National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Horizon National by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in First Horizon National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

