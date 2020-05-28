Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

