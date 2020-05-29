-$0.36 EPS Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.54). Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $7,857,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

