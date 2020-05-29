21,885 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,885 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,852 shares of company stock worth $2,848,364. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

