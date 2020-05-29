3,627 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in 3M by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 502,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after buying an additional 90,156 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

