4,680 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,567,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.