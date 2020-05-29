52,336 Shares in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Tristate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,364 shares of company stock valued at $530,591. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

