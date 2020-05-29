7,941 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acushnet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.02.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $33.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

