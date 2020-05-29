Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

