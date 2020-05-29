Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 3,228 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 304.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,185,000 after acquiring an additional 364,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.