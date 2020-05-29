Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,966.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

