Aigen Investment Management LP Has $131,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 67,431.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 245,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 155,478 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

