Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 272.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRET. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRET. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

IRET stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

