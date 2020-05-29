Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $956,862.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $138,644.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,043,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,892. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

