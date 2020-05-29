Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,009.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,903 shares of company stock worth $297,394 and have sold 23,366 shares worth $891,407. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.