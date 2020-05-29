Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,299 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

