Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,377 Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

