Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,040 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

