Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after buying an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.