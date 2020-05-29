Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $114.42 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

