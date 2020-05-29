AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles bought 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.