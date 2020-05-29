Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

