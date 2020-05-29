Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

