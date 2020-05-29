Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

