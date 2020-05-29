Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.