Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

