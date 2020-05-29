Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.