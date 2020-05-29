Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Kaman worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kaman by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

