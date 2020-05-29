Baring Emerging Europe plc (BEE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on June 26th

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BEE opened at GBX 662 ($8.71) on Friday. Baring Emerging Europe has a 12 month low of GBX 6.08 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.98 ($12.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40.

In other Baring Emerging Europe news, insider Calum Thomson purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.80 ($13,076.56). Also, insider Vivien Gould purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,665 ($6,136.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,808 shares of company stock worth $1,925,580.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

