Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (BWMX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on May 29th

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Friday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

About Betterware de Mexico SA de CV

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

