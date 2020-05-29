Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,993.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.