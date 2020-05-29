Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

