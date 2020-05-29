Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 6,746 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,282.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,339.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

