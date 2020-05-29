Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of LPSN opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

