Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 3% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76, 130,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,721,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,522.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,792 shares of company stock worth $228,097 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.