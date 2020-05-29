Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,025 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,993.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.