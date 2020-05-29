Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 294.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

United Continental stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

