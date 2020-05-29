Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,595 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,502 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

AAL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

