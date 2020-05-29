Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 777 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

