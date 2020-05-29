Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CGT stock opened at GBX 4,377.68 ($57.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Capital Gearing Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 40.21 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,490 ($59.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,295.70.

About Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

