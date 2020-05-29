Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 82.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 967.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

