Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 10,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,765 shares in the company, valued at $723,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 7,432 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $94,683.68. Insiders acquired 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $601,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.