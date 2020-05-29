Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 270.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 216,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

