Commerce Bank Acquires 328 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Cim LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $298.17 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $327.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

