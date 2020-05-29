Commerce Bank Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

