Commerce Bank Buys 2,978 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $60.19 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

