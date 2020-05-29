Commerce Bank Buys 439 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.